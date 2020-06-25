Fiorina indicates she’ll vote for Biden, saying she 'can't support' Trump

Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina says in a new interview that she’ll likely vote for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in November’s general election rather than President Trump.

Asked in a podcast with The Atlantic that was released Thursday if she’d cast a ballot for the former vice president, Fiorina said, “I’ve been very clear that I can’t support Donald Trump. And, you know, elections are binary choices ... if faced with a binary choice on a ballot, yes.”

“I am encouraged that Joe Biden is a person of humility and empathy and character,” Fiorina added. “I think he’s demonstrated that through his life.”

Fiorina, a former CEO of Hewlett-Packard who also ran unsuccessfully for the Senate in California in 2010, said last month that she wouldn’t vote for the president this November.

Fiorina and Trump repeatedly clashed during the 2016 Republican presidential primaries, with Trump criticizing Fiorina’s physical appearance.

"Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president," Trump said in an interview with Rolling Stone in December 2015.

Two months after Fiorina ended her White House bid in February 2016, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas announced that he would name her as his running mate if he won the GOP presidential nomination. But Cruz dropped out of the race a week later.

Even though she clashed with Trump in the 2016 primaries, Fiorina ended up voting for her party’s standard-bearer in the November general election.