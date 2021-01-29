Sarah Huckabee Sanders reveals her plans for Arkansas if elected governor

Sarah Huckabee Sanders outlined her plans on Twitter Friday if she wins the race for Arkansas governor.

The former White House press secretary under President Trump detailed a plan to grow the economy and champion school choice.

"I will take on the bureaucracy, reduce the cost and size of government, and make it accountable to you," Sanders, 38, said, adding a promise to lower state income tax.

"I will champion good schools and good teachers, but also offer more choices to parents of kids in failing schools," she continued. "Every child must have the opportunity of a quality education – and no child should ever be trapped in a life of poverty and despair."

"We will succeed, but only if we hold the line against the attacks on our freedom and push forward with fresh ideas under a new generation of leadership. As governor, I will defend our freedom and lead with heart," Sanders concluded.

Sanders, the daughter of former longtime Gov. Mike Huckabee, announced her run on Monday. She is from Hope, Ark., the same town as former President Bill Clinton, who also served as governor in the 1980s.

"As governor, I will defend your right to be free of socialism and tyranny," Sanders said in her nearly eight-minute launch video. "Our state needs a leader with the courage to do what's right, not what's politically correct or convenient."

"With your support, I hope to be the first woman to lead our state as governor," she continued.

Her former boss jumped in to endorse her campaign the day she announced.

"Sarah is strong on Borders, tough on Crime, and fully supports the Second Amendment and our great law enforcement officers," President Trump said in a statement.

"She loves our Military and Veterans -- and her home state of Arkansas," he continued. "Sarah will be a GREAT Governor, and she has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

If elected Sanders would replace GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from running for reelection next year. She joins an expensive Republican primary that already includes two statewide elected leaders, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

But Sanders raised over $1 million in the first four days of her campaign. Griffin has raised $1.8 million since March for the race while Rutledge has raised $1 million since July.

No Democrats have announced a run for governor -- the state hasn’t had a governor from the party since 1996. Arkansas is solidly red, as Republicans hold all statewide and federal offices.