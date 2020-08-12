Sarah Sanders: Kamala Harris and Joe Biden 'caved completely to the far-left agenda'

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., have both “caved completely to the far-left agenda,” former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday.

Sanders told “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday that a Biden-Harris administration “would be a disaster for our country.”

Sanders made the comments one day after Harris, the politically shrewd California senator with a law enforcement background that has caused some tensions with the progressive left, was announced Tuesday as Biden’s running mate.

“I think that Kamala Harris is no surprise that she is Joe Biden's pick,” Sanders said. “She is a champion of the same far-left agenda that Joe Biden has been touting over the last year.”

She then pointed out that “they both support higher taxes, a total government takeover of health care, liberal judges, open borders and the list goes on.”

“This ticket will further crush our economy at a time when we need to be rebuilding it,” Sanders continued. “It’s the last thing, I think, we need is these two taking over.”

She also said that she thinks “a Biden-Harris ticket would make a Hillary Clinton presidency look like a moderate presidency.”

“They have both caved completely to the far-left agenda and I think that’s why we’re seeing him pick her and why we’re seeing them come together on this ticket,” Sanders said.

Harris, a former prosecutor and former Democratic presidential candidate whose most high-profile moment on the presidential campaign trail came during a summer debate when she dissected Biden on his past stances on busing students to desegregate schools, may have the take-no-prisoners attitude needed to square up against the Trump-Pence ticket. Sanders stressed that she does not think that's the case.

THE FACTS BEHIND GABBARD AND BIDEN'S ATTACK ON HARRIS' RECORD

Sanders said Biden and Harris “have totally been controlled by both supporting the Green New Deal and a number of other policies that would be absolutely crushing to our economy and it's not just about the economy, our entire freedom and way of life in our country is at stake.”

“It's never been more important for people to come out and to vote and to really look at the difference of the two candidates' policies and I can't imagine that anybody in this country, when they really look at it, wants to live under a Biden-Harris presidency,” she continued.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser, Morgan Phillips and Alex Pappas contributed to this report.