Sarah Sanders: Democrats should be embarrassed for Russia collusion claims - when it actually happened under Obama

If Democrats want to find evidence of Russian collusion, they need to investigate the Obama administration because that's where it happened, according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

"If they want to look at what really happened and what the failures of 2016 were, they need to look inside the Obama Administration because that's where they took place," Sanders told Fox News' "America's Newsroom" Monday morning.

Democrats should be embarrassed, Sanders charged, for their "malicious lie that the president was some sort of foreign agent in working with the Russian government in order to win the election, when, really, all of the interference between Russia and the election, took place under the Obama administration.

"Let's not forget that [James] Clapper and [James] Comey and [John] Brennan were the ones leading the intelligence community when these things took place and that Obama was the president at that time," she said.

"They knew about it. They did nothing to stop it, and I think they need to be very careful about pushing down that road."

Sanders said the White House has been saying for two years "there was no collusion," adding that "now Bob Mueller is saying the same thing."

She added that President Trump wants "full transparency."

Trump is leaving the decision of releasing the report up to the attorney general.

Sanders added that she believes, along with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., that ex-FBI-Director Comey "has a lot of explaining to do."

Earlier, Sanders sparred with "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie during an interview.

“Did Robert Mueller deserve better from the president than this kind of language and behavior?” Guthrie asked on “Today.”

“He’s called him a national disgrace, discredited, a prosecutor gone rogue who oversaw a gang of thugs.”

Sanders shot back, “Are you kidding?” before countering that Democrats had accused Trump of committed acts “equal to treason.”

Guthrie returned fire: “He called Robert Mueller — he trashed him for two years, and in the end Mueller just did an investigation that ultimately the president considers a total exoneration of him.”

The White House press secretary then slammed the Democrats, and parts of the media, in response.

“I think Democrats and the liberal media owe the president and they owe the American people an apology,” she said.