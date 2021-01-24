Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Sarah Huckabee Sanders to announce bid for Arkansas governor

Sanders' contributor agreement with FOX News has been terminated, a spokesperson confirmed Sunday

By Yael Halon | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is expected to announce her candidacy for governor of Arkansas in the 2022 elections on Monday, Fox News has learned. 

The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee had been widely encouraged to run by former President Donald Trump since her White House departure in June of 2019.

Sanders seeks to replace current GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from running for re-election next year.

Sanders joined the Fox News Channel as a paid, on-air contributor in September of 2020. A FOX News Media spokesperson confirmed on Sunday that her contributor agreement with the network has been terminated. 

 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News.

2020 Presidential Election