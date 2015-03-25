Santorum Calls Out Romney for "Hypocrisy"

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - "Hypocrisy, plain and simple."

That's how Rick Santorum describes Mitt Romney's recent attacks on the former Pennsylvania Senator for being a Washington insider and rampant earmarker.

The pointed comment came at a campaign rally in the battleground state of Ohio Friday, and after an unearthed 10-year-old video revealed Romney promising to use his own Washington connections to secure money for Massachusetts while he was running for governor.

In it Romney states, "The money is in Washington," and adds, "I have learned from my Olympic experience that if you have people who really understand how Washington works and have personal associations there you can get money to help build economic opportunities."

Team Romney defended their candidate, saying all governors go after federal funds for their state.

Santorum's not buying it.

"He spends millions of dollars with hypocritical ads," Santorum told reporters here. "He was an earmarker himself."

Both Santorum and Romney are now crisscrossing the country, zeroing in on Super Tuesday states that could prove pivotal in the race for the GOP nomination. At his rally, Santorum said Ohio would be "the biggest prize" of the day.

The latest Real Clear Politics average of polling in Ohio shows Santorum leading Romney in the Buckeye State by just under 6 points.