2020 Presidential Election
Sanders wins North Dakota’s caucuses

By Alex Pappas, Gregg Re | Fox News
Bernie Sanders won North Dakota’s Democratic presidential caucuses, the Associated Press said Wednesday, after losing to former Vice President Joe Biden in Tuesday’s contests in Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Idaho.

The win in North Dakota is Sanders' only victory of the night so far: Sanders – who won a landslide victory in the 2016 Washington state caucuses – was neck and neck with Biden in the state’s 2020 primary with just over two-thirds of the vote counted.

As of Wednesday morning, Biden grew his lead over Sanders in the race for delegates, with 823 delegates to the Vermont senator’s 663. The delegate count is expected to change as votes come in.

Biden swept to victory in Michigan’s pivotal primary contest Tuesday, while notching wins elsewhere in the Midwest and the South, building on the former vice president's momentum from Super Tuesday a week ago and further clouding Sanders’ path forward in the presidential race.

The win in Michigan, in particular, was a body blow to Sanders, who narrowly pulled off an upset in the state four years ago against Hillary Clinton and had fought anew to demonstrate his appeal in the vital Rust Belt state this time around. The Midwestern battleground state helped send President Trump to the White House.

Biden, in his remarks, seemed to extend a hand to Sanders supporters -- thanking the candidate and his voters for their  "tireless energy and their passion."

"This campaign is taking off, and I believe we're gonna do well from this point on," Biden said, adding that he wouldn't take "anything for granted."

But Sanders' campaign said he would not speak publicly at all Tuesday night -- the first time the candidate has declined to address supporters in the aftermath of a primary vote this campaign season.

"There's no sugar coating this. It's a tough time for the movement," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., one of Sanders' most prominent surrogates, said on Instagram.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

