Sanders says he's a millionaire, vows Tax Day release of his returns

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced Tuesday that he'll release 10 years of tax returns on Monday -- filings expected to show that the Democratic socialist made millions from book sales.

Sanders told The New York Times in an interview published on Tuesday that he hopes that his release will make President Trump more inclined to follow suit.

Both men have pushed back on the issue in the past.

The presidential hopeful from Vermont has refused to release his records before, as when he ran for the high office against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Pressure has mounted on Sanders again, now that congressional Democrats have pushed for the release of six years of returns by Trump.

“Not being a billionaire, not having investments in Saudi Arabia, wherever he has investments, all over the world, mine will be a little bit more boring,” Sanders told The Times, attempting to draw a stark contrast between his returns and Trump's.

Sanders and his wife - they say they do their own taxes, without the help of an accountant - earned just over $205,000 in income in 2014, but in 2017, a year after he lost the Democratic nomination to Clinton, Sanders earned an estimated $1.06 million.

So how did the Democratic socialist join the ranks of those more affluent parties he's targeted most? Book sales, he says.

“I wrote a best-selling book,” he told The Times. “If you write a best-selling book, you can be a millionaire, too.”