Sanders presses health officials to 'guarantee' free COVID-19 vaccines, at hearing

During a Senate committee hearing on the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., tried to press officials into guaranteeing free vaccines for those who need it -- but was told he was asking the wrong people to make that promise.

So far, there is no such vaccine to prevent COVID-19, but Sanders sought assurances that it would eventually be available for free, at least for those who cannot pay. First, Sanders asked FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

“Let me ask the honorable FDA commissioner. Sir if, God-willing, a vaccine is developed, if we’re able to produce it as quickly as we all hope we can, I would imagine that that vaccine would be distributed to all people free of charge, or make sure at least that everybody in America who needs that vaccine will get it regardless of their income. Is that a fair assumption?” Sanders asked.

“Senator, I certainly hope so. FDA is very committed, making sure that all populations in the United States, including those most vulnerable, are included in the clinical trials," Hahn replied before Sanders cut him off.

"That’s not what I’m asking," Sanders said. "What I’m asking is if and when the vaccine comes, it won’t do somebody any good if they don’t get it. And if they have to pay a sum of money for it in order to profit the drug companies, that will not be helpful. Are you guaranteeing the American people today that that vaccine will be available to all people regardless of their income?”

Hahn proved to be a sympathetic ear for Sanders, but noted that it is not up to him or his agency to do this. It remains unclear how exactly free vaccines for all Americans would work or where the money for this would come from.

“Sir, the payment of vaccines is not a responsibility of FDA but I’m glad to take this back to the task force," Hahn said. "I share your concern that this needs to be made available to every American.”

Sanders then tried asking the same of Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for Health at the Department of Health and Human Services. The Vermont senator asked Giroir if he is in favor of making a vaccine available for all, or if he thinks "that poor people and working people should be last on line for the vaccine?”

Giroir also said he shares Sanders’ desire to have a vaccine available for everyone, but when pressed for a guarantee he noted that while he can advocate for this, he is not in control of this.