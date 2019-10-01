Sanders hauls in eye-popping $25 million in past three months

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders hauled in a whopping $25.3 million during the July-September third quarter of fundraising, his presidential campaign announced on Tuesday morning.

The massive fundraising figure is up more than $7 million from his second-quarter numbers.

Pete Buttigieg’s campaign reported early Tuesday morning that the South Bend, Indiana mayor raised $19.1 million the past three months. While impressive, the candidate’s fundraising haul is down from the $24.8 million he brought in during the second quarter, which was the highest among the record-setting field of Democratic White House hopefuls during the April-June quarter.

Unlike some of his rivals for the nomination – such as former Vice President Joe Biden, Buttigieg, and Sen. Kamala Harris of California – Sanders eschews big donor fundraisers and instead relies solely on grassroots donations. The campaign announced it received 1.4 million donations the past three months.

Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement that "Bernie is proud to be the only candidate running to defeat Donald Trump who is 100 percent funded by grassroots donations – both in the primary and in the general."

News of Sanders’ cash haul comes as the populist independent senator from Vermont has faded in many recent polls to third place behind Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who along with Sanders is the other progressive standard-bearer in the 2020 Democratic nomination race.

Shakir argued that “media elites and professional pundits have tried repeatedly to dismiss this campaign, and yet working-class Americans keep saying loudly and clearly that they want a political revolution."

The Sanders campaign announced that its average individual contribution was $19 and that more than 99.9 percent of contributors have not maxed out and are able to donate again to the campaign.

The Buttigieg campaign highlighted that they’ve now raised more than $51 million since the beginning of the year. They said that 182,000 new people contributed to the campaign in the third quarter, bringing the total number of donors this year to 580,000. The campaign also reported that the average contribution the past three months was $32.

Buttigieg, a one-time long-shot for the nomination, soared in the spring to near top-tier status. While he's continued to haul in large amounts of campaign cash and build up a formidable team in the crucial early voting states, his poll numbers stagnated during the summer.

Campaign cash is a crucial barometer of a candidate’s appeal and popularity and of his or her campaign’s strength. The third-quarter fundraising figures of the Democratic presidential candidates will be heavily analyzed and scrutinized. Fundraising dollars can be used by the candidates to pay for campaign staff and grassroots outreach efforts, travel, and ads.