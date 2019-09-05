Bernie Sanders tells crying baby to keep it down

A squealing baby tested Bernie Sanders' cool during a town hall event on Tuesday in New Hampshire.

The Democratic presidential candidate was about to answer a health care question from an audience member when the little one broke out into a shrill cry.

“Thank you very much, because it’s not easy getting up in front of a TV camera to talk about this,” Sen. Sanders, I-Vt., began. “Did I hear you correctly say you have to cut your pills in half?”

Then Sanders snapped his head to the right, as the baby started making a racket.

“If we could keep that down a little bit?” he said, pointing in the direction of the crying. “Okay. Thanks.”

The Trump campaign zinged Sanders Wednesday after the awkward moment.

“Sanders not feeling the Bern for kids in the audience yesterday…” a Trump campaign official tweeted Wednesday.