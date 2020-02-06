Sanders, Warren campaigns pay to offset almost 4,000 tons in carbon emissions: report

Two Democratic presidential candidates with some of the most ambitious climate plans paid enough money to offset 3,815 tons of carbon emissions caused by travel for their campaigns, according to a report from the Daily Caller.

In 2019, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., spent $32,230 in carbon offsets with the firm NativeEnergy while Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., spent $26,908 in offsets, the Daily Caller reported. NativeEnergy uses the donations it receives from individuals and organizations to fund environmentally friendly projects. These projects help businesses, nonprofits and individuals remain "carbon neutral," offsetting the unavoidable carbon emissions they cause in their everyday lives.

The nearly $60,000 in combined offsets translates to 3,815 tons of carbon emissions, using NativeEnergy's online calculator, which allows businesses to tabulate how much money they should spend on carbon offsets based on their emissions from travel, events and other activities.

According to the World Bank, the average American produces 16.4 tons of carbon emissions per year.

Sanders' $16 trillion climate plan dwarfs those of his opponents ⁠— Warren proposes spending $3 trillion on the issue while former Vice President Joe Biden has said he would commit $1.7 trillion.

Both Sanders and Warren have co-sponsored Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal plan, which seeks a massive mobilization of the federal government in the fight against climate change while achieving ambitious social justice goals.