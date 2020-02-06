Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

POLITICS
Published

Sanders, Warren campaigns pay to offset almost 4,000 tons in carbon emissions: report

Tyler Olson
By Tyler Olson | Fox News
close
Bernie Sanders vs. Elizabeth Warren: How their socialist policies don't add upVideo

Bernie Sanders vs. Elizabeth Warren: How their socialist policies don't add up

Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have delivered ambitious pledges to cancel student loan debt in their campaigns for the Democratic Presidential nomination. Author and strategist Evan Siegfried explains why Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders' and Elizabeth Warren's competing socialist policies don't add up.

Two Democratic presidential candidates with some of the most ambitious climate plans paid enough money to offset 3,815 tons of carbon emissions caused by travel for their campaigns, according to a report from the Daily Caller.

In 2019, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., spent $32,230 in carbon offsets with the firm NativeEnergy while Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., spent $26,908 in offsets, the Daily Caller reported. NativeEnergy uses the donations it receives from individuals and organizations to fund environmentally friendly projects. These projects help businesses, nonprofits and individuals remain "carbon neutral," offsetting the unavoidable carbon emissions they cause in their everyday lives.

The nearly $60,000 in combined offsets translates to 3,815 tons of carbon emissions, using NativeEnergy's online calculator, which allows businesses to tabulate how much money they should spend on carbon offsets based on their emissions from travel, events and other activities.

Elizabeth Warren deboards private plane in IowaVideo

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the World Bank, the average American produces 16.4 tons of carbon emissions per year.

Sanders' $16 trillion climate plan dwarfs those of his opponents ⁠— Warren proposes spending $3 trillion on the issue while former Vice President Joe Biden has said he would commit $1.7 trillion.

Both Sanders and Warren have co-sponsored Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal plan, which seeks a massive mobilization of the federal government in the fight against climate change while achieving ambitious social justice goals.

Tyler Olson covers politics for FoxNews.com. You can contact him at tyler.olson@foxnews.com and follow him on Twitter at @TylerOlson1791.