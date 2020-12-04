San Diego mayor slams Newsom’s coronavirus lockdowns, says 'no science' behind new restrictions

The Republican mayor of San Diego, Calif., Kevin Faulconer, called out Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday for the continued growing frustration in the state over coronavirus restrictions, saying there is “no science behind” his executive orders.

Newsom said new lockdown restrictions will be implemented due to a surge in coronavirus cases, as he announces a regional stay-at-home order. The California governor also announced Thursday he will likely order businesses such as bars and salons to shut down in the upcoming days.

“We get new executive orders with no science behind it, and so when you see this new order that says, for example, we're going to shut down outdoor dining, which has been working very successfully. When it says we're going to shut down playgrounds for families and kids, once again there’s no science behind it, and that’s why you see this growing anger and frustration,” Faulconer told “America’s Newsroom.”

People in the city are carefully following protocols and guidelines, the San Diego mayor added.

Other California officials do not agree with Newsom’s stay-at-home orders. Cities like Beverly Hills threatened to start their own health department and Pasadena argued they will not abide by the lockdown orders at all.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva additionally made comments towards Newsom’s coronavirus restrictions.

“I want to stay away from businesses that are trying to comply," he said. "They bent over backwards to modify their operations to conform to these orders and then they have the rug yanked out from underneath them. That's a disservice. I don't want to make them more miserable.

“People are losing confidence,” Faulconer said. “People want to do the right thing. They are working really hard to keep everyone safe, and that's our goal. Yet, when you have orders like this, that come out, again, not based on any data or science, people begin to lose the trust and faith of our public health officials. That's not something we want.”

The Los Angeles Times reported in a new op-ed, “On the positive side for Gov. Gavin Newsom, he carries California’s vastly preferred political brand – Democrat – he has a clean image, is gifted with telegenic looks and seems to always be trying. Newsom’s positives should be enough to win him reelection in 2022, especially since his ability to raise campaign money is practically unlimited. But he’s starting to look vulnerable after the French Laundry and unemployment scam embarrassments.”

Newsom has received backlash for attending dinner with multiple people at a high-end restaurant called the French Laundry in Napa County, after California’s rules limit the number of households allowed to gather.

The San Diego mayor agreed with The Los Angeles Times calling Newsom “vulnerable.”

“One-party rule hasn't been working for California," the mayor said. "Particularly over the past 10 years. So when I think we look at all the issues that matter to Californians, it is not about partisanship but leadership. We need new leadership at the top in California.”