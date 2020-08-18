Sally Yates, top DOJ official fired by Trump, tells DNC president has ‘trampled the rule of law’

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates said President Trump has "trampled the rule of law" and accused him of using the Department of Justice to wage personal vendettas during her Democratic National Convention address on Tuesday.

"From the moment President Trump took office, he's used his position to benefit himself rather than our country," she said. "He's trampled the rule of law, trying to weaponize our Justice Department to attack his enemies and protect his friends."

Yates, who served as deputy attorney general in the Obama/Biden administration and stayed on as acting attorney general for the Trump transition, claimed she was fired by Trump for opposing his Muslim travel ban.

"That was the start of his relentless attacks on our democratic institutions and countless dedicated public servants," the longtime civil servant said earlier in her speech. "Like me, these officials didn't swear an oath to a person or a party. Public servants promised to defend our constitution, uphold our laws, and work on behalf of the American people."

She also said Trump has kowtowed to Russia and claimed his skepticism towards the post office is fueled by a desire to repress votes.

"He's even trying to sabotage our postal service to keep people from being able to vote," Yates, who also served under the George W. Bush administration, added. "His constant attacks on the FBI, the free press, inspectors general, federal judges, they all have one purpose. To remove any check on his abuse of power. Put simply, he treats our country like it's his family business."

She then credited Joe Biden with putting America first and described him as having "integrity, courage and compassion."

"[Biden] has spent his entire life putting our country first. He has never backed down from a challenge or a bully," Yates said. "He summons the best in us and lives by the values that define us as Americans. Service, integrity, courage, compassion. There are countless stories of Joe Biden reaching out to someone in their moment of need."

She added, "We need a president who will restore the soul of America. We need Joe Biden."