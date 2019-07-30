Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
Published

Ryan, Sanders clash over climate change solutions: ‘You don’t have to yell’

Adam Shaw
Adam Shaw
Democratic 2020 hopefuls Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, clashed at Tuesday’s Democratic primary debate over the question on how to deal with the question of climate change, with Ryan telling the boisterous democratic socialist: “You don’t have to yell.”

Ryan, who represents a blue-collar district in Ohio, has expressed concern about Sanders' energy plans to combat climate change. Asked about that opposition at Tuesday’s Democratic debate, he instead pushed a plan he said would include working with the private sector and emerging technologies to “dominate the electric vehicle market” as well as battery markets and other areas of clean energy technology.

Sanders responded by saying he was getting “a little bit tired of Democrats afraid of big ideas.” He went on to say that Republicans have big ideas that they deliver on, such as tax cuts.

“So please don’t tell me that we can’t take on the fossil fuel industry, and nothing happens unless we do that, there is the bottom line,” he yelled.

He went on to say that energy industry practices that are destroying the planet are “criminal and cannot be allowed to happen.”

Ryan seemed bemused by Sanders’ aggressive response and referenced proposals that Sanders supports to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2040.

“I didn’t say we couldn’t get there until 2040 Bernie, you don’t have to yell,” he said, sparking laughter from the audience.

“All I’m saying is we have to invent our way out of this thing and if we’re waiting for 2040 for a ban to come in on gasoline vehicles, we’re screwed, so we’d better get busy now.”

Adam Shaw is a reporter covering U.S. and European politics for Fox News.. He can be reached here.