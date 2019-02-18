Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's 'just fine' after health scares

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Monday said she's "just fine" after she underwent lung surgery in December.

The 85-year-old associate justice confirmed to TMZ that she's doing well as she walked through Reagan National Airport in Virginia, surrounded by security.

RUTH BADER GINSBURG MAKES PUBLIC APPEARANCE, FIRST SINCE SURGERY

Ginsburg made her return to the nation's highest court on Friday, working from her chambers and participating in a private conference with other justices. She had been working from her Washington, D.C. home and participating in the Court's caseload while recovering from surgery.

The court revealed in December that Ginsburg underwent a pulmonary lobectomy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York after two nodules were discovered in the lower lobe of her left lung.

The discovery was made as she underwent testing after she fell and fractured several ribs in November. Ginsburg initially missed a non-argument session when justices took the bench for routine business.

She's missed several oral arguments due to her health setback. Prior to her last few absences, Ginsburg had never missed an oral argument since being confirmed to the high court in 1993.

The Supreme Court returns from a four-week recess on Tuesday. It's unclear whether Ginsburg will be on the bench.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.