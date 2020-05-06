Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital after infection

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital Wednesday following an infection caused by a gallstone, the Supreme Court said in a statement.

Ginsburg, 87, underwent non-surgical treatment and spent the night in the hospital for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday.

She is expected to return to the hospital for follow-up outpatient visits in the coming weeks to "eventually remove the gallstone non-surgically," the Supreme Court said.

Despite the infection, Ginsburg participated in oral arguments with the court on Wednesday via teleconference, joining all of the other justices, who are holding remote court proceedings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Supreme Court said she "is doing well and glad to be home."

Ginsburg has faced a slew of health conditions in the past and several bouts with cancer including colorectal, pancreatic and lung cancers.

She has said she hopes to remain on the bench until she is 90 years old, but her health ailments have caused opponents to eye her seat for a more conservative pick by President Trump.

Fox News' Shannon Bream contributed to this report.