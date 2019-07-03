Ruth Bader Ginsburg offers praise to Brett Kavanaugh for hiring all-female staff

Liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had kind words to her new conservative colleague, Brett Kavanaugh, for his inclusivity on gender.

During a sitdown at Georgetown Law School on Tuesday, professor Dori Bernstein acknowledged the progress women have made in government but stressed the shortcomings in representation, pointing to "only a quarter" of seats in the House of Representatives and in the Senate, "only a third" of the Supreme Court, and no female presidents.

When asked what "remaining work needs to be done" regarding gender equality, Ginsburg offered a more cheerful response, telling Bernstein about an "important first" that recently took place.

“There is a very important first on the Supreme Court this term," Ginsburg said. "It’s thanks to our new justice, Justice Kavanaugh, whose entire staff are all women and all of his law clerks are women."