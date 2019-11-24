Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital after experiencing fever, chills

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital and is "doing well" after she underwent treatment for a possible infection, court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said Sunday.

Ginsburg, 86, was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Friday night after suffering from fever and chills earlier in the day and received intravenous antibiotics and fluids, the Supreme Court announced in a news release.

Doctors initially evaluated her at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., before transferred her to Johns Hopkins for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection.

Ginsburg has faced a slew of hurdles concerning her health, fueling speculation that her possible exit from the court could provide an opportunity for President Trump to appoint a third justice to the bench. However, she consistently has slapped down any notion that her departure from the nation's highest court was imminent, insisting that she'd like to remain on the bench until she's 90 years old.

Her ailments, however, caused her to miss oral arguments before the high court on Nov. 13 -- a rarity for her -- due to a stomach bug.

In August, Ginsburg underwent three weeks of radiation therapy for a malignant tumor on her pancreas, just months after she had lung cancer surgery the previous December.

While recovering from surgery, she missed arguments at the court in January, her first illness-related absence in over 25 years as a justice.

Ginsburg has also had two previous bouts with cancer. She had colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009.

