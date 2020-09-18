Shannon Bream remembers Ruth Bader Ginsbug as 'dedicated' judge who was 'so incredibly strong'

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday night has come as "a shock," according to "Fox News @ Night" host Shannon Bream.

"She has overcome so much in her life and been so incredibly strong," Bream, Fox News chief legal correspondent, told Martha MacCallum on "The Story."

“She was dedicated and she was not going to let anything stop her,” added Bream, who remembered Ginsburg as "somebody who showed us that you could be incredibly committed to your professional life…[and] raising a family as well.”

Ginsburg, 87, passed away Friday due to complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Recalling the jurist's devotion to public service, Bream recalled seeing Ginsburg appear to hear arguments the day after her husband Martin passed away in 2010.

“They were extremely close, just extremely devoted to each other,” Bream recalled. “I was in court the next day and was stunned to see her there. But she was so devoted to the court to her job there, to her life’s work there, she was dedicated.”

Bream also highlighted Ginsburg's friendship with fellow Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016, noting that the conservative and liberal judges shared passion for opera and entertained their families together.

“They could not have been more opposed on the way that they viewed interpretation of the Constitution, and many of the key, critical decisions that came down from the court,” Bream told MacCallum. “And yet in the midst of that they were able to forge this very genuine, very close friendship over things that they did have in common.”

“A lot of people saw the two as an odd couple," she added. "They made no apologies for it. They were very close and it was a beautiful thing to see that you could be so opposed ideologically on a number of key issues and yet have a genuine affection and love for each other.”