Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 5 key quotes

Longtime Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 from complications surrounding metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Ginsburg, who obtained near cult-like status in progressive circles and who pioneered advocacy of women's rights as a lawyer, spent more than two decades on bench of the highest court in the land. She was appointed in 1993 by then-President Bill Clinton.

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE RUTH BADER GINSBURG DEAD AT 87

As a Supreme Court justice, she favored caution, moderation and restraint. Ginsburg attended both Harvard and Columbia law schools. Notably, she was one of only nine women in the Harvard Law class of 500 in 1956

She became known for her soft-spoken demeanor that masked an analytical mind, a deep concern for the rights of every American and a commitment to upholding the Constitution.

READ: SUPREME COURT'S STATEMENT ON RUTH BADER GINSBURG'S DEATH

These are five of her better-known quotes:

On her mother

“My mother told me two things constantly. One was to be a lady, and the other was to be independent.”

On her husband and marriage

Ruth received some advice from her future mother-in-law that she repeated countless times. “In every good marriage, it pays sometimes to be a little deaf,” she said, sometimes adding: “It works on the Supreme Court, too."

On when it's time to leave a lifelong appointment

“I will step down when I feel I can no longer do the job full steam.”

next Image 1 of 18

prev next Image 2 of 18

prev next Image 3 of 18

prev next Image 4 of 18

prev next Image 5 of 18

prev next Image 6 of 18

prev next Image 7 of 18

prev next Image 8 of 18

prev next Image 9 of 18

prev next Image 10 of 18

prev next Image 11 of 18

prev next Image 12 of 18

prev next Image 13 of 18

prev next Image 14 of 18

prev next Image 15 of 18

prev next Image 16 of 18

prev next Image 17 of 18

prev Image 18 of 18

On her dissenting opinions

"My dissenting opinions, like my briefs, are intended to persuade. And sometimes one must be forceful about saying how wrong the Court’s decision is."

On how she would like to be remembered

“Someone who used whatever talent she had to do her work to the very best of her ability. And to help repair tears in her society, to make things a little better through the use of whatever ability she has.”

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE RUTH BADER GINSBURG SAYS KAVANAUGH HELPED BOOST NUMBER OF FEMALE LAW CLERKS ON COURT

Ginsburg had battled back from two forms of cancer in the past, but her health took a turn in December 2018 when she underwent a pulmonary lobectomy after two malignant nodules were discovered in the lower lobe of her left lung.

On Jan. 7, 2019, the Court announced she would miss oral arguments that day for the first time since she took her oath to the Court in 1993.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ginsburg was the second woman to ever serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, after Sandra Day O’Connor, and was the first Jewish woman to ever serve on the highest court in the land.

Fox News' Bill Mears contributed to this report.