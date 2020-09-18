Expand / Collapse search
Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 5 key quotes

Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by Bill Clinton

By Melissa Leon | Fox News
Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87Video

Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at age 87.

Longtime Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 from complications surrounding metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Ginsburg, who obtained near cult-like status in progressive circles and who pioneered advocacy of women's rights as a lawyer, spent more than two decades on bench of the highest court in the land. She was appointed in 1993 by then-President Bill Clinton.

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE RUTH BADER GINSBURG DEAD AT 87

As a Supreme Court justice, she favored caution, moderation and restraint. Ginsburg attended both Harvard and Columbia law schools. Notably, she was one of only nine women in the Harvard Law class of 500 in 1956

She became known for her soft-spoken demeanor that masked an analytical mind, a deep concern for the rights of every American and a commitment to upholding the Constitution.

READ: SUPREME COURT'S STATEMENT ON RUTH BADER GINSBURG'S DEATH

These are five of her better-known quotes:

On her mother

“My mother told me two things constantly. One was to be a lady, and the other was to be independent.”

On her husband and marriage

Ruth received some advice from her future mother-in-law that she repeated countless times. “In every good marriage, it pays sometimes to be a little deaf,” she said, sometimes adding: “It works on the Supreme Court, too."

On when it's time to leave a lifelong appointment

“I will step down when I feel I can no longer do the job full steam.”

    In this Oct. 21, 2019, file photo U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg listens to speakers during the inaugural Herma Hill Kay Memorial Lecture at the University of California at Berkeley in Berkeley, Calif. At 87, Ginsburg is the oldest member of the court. Her next oldest colleagues are 81-year-old Stephen Breyer, 72-year-old Clarence Thomas and 70-year-old Samuel Alito. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

    In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington. The court announced late Tuesday, May 5, 2020, that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being treated for an infection caused by a gallstone and plans to participate from a Maryland hospital. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

    Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen as she presents the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Inaugural Woman of Leadership Award to Agnes Gund at The Library of Congress on February 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

    Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., Associate Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Elena Kagan attend U.S. President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on January 24, 2012 in Washington, DC. Obama said the focal point his speech is the central mission of our country, and his central focus as president, including "rebuilding an economy where hard work pays off and responsibility is rewarded." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

    Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends a ceremony where she received a SUNY Honorary Degree from the University at Buffalo, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

    U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in a discussion at Georgetown University Law Center July 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. The Georgetown University Law Center’s Supreme Court Institute held a discussion on "U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Legacy of Gender Equality in Life and Law." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    In this Nov. 30, 2018 file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sits with fellow Supreme Court justices for a group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

    Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg presents onstage at An Historic Evening with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Temple Emanu-El Skirball Center on September 21, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

    U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sits in her chambers at the Supreme Court August 7, 2002 in Washington, DC. Ginsburg is the second woman to be appointed to the high court.(Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images)

    U.S. Supreme Court justices pose for their group portrait at the Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2018. Seated (L-R): Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Jr. Standing behind (L-R): Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Elena Kagan and Associate Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Young - RC1252A58870

    American politician US President Bill Clinton speaks as he names Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, to be Associate Justice of the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden of the White House, Washington DC, June 14, 1993. She was confirmed, on August 3, 1993, to the position vacated by retiring Associate Justice Byron White. (Photo by Ron Sachs/CNP/Getty Images)

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1993

    Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves the stage after speaking to first-year students at Georgetown Law in Washington. (AP)

On her dissenting opinions

"My dissenting opinions, like my briefs, are intended to persuade. And sometimes one must be forceful about saying how wrong the Court’s decision is."

On how she would like to be remembered

“Someone who used whatever talent she had to do her work to the very best of her ability. And to help repair tears in her society, to make things a little better through the use of whatever ability she has.”

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE RUTH BADER GINSBURG SAYS KAVANAUGH HELPED BOOST NUMBER OF FEMALE LAW CLERKS ON COURT

Ginsburg had battled back from two forms of cancer in the past, but her health took a turn in December 2018 when she underwent a pulmonary lobectomy after two malignant nodules were discovered in the lower lobe of her left lung.

On Jan. 7, 2019, the Court announced she would miss oral arguments that day for the first time since she took her oath to the Court in 1993.

Ginsburg was the second woman to ever serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, after Sandra Day O’Connor, and was the first Jewish woman to ever serve on the highest court in the land.

Fox News' Bill Mears contributed to this report.

Melissa Leon is a news editor for FoxNews.com. She can be found on Twitter @theMelissaLeon.
