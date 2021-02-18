Russel Honoré, Pelosi pick to lead review of Capitol security, ripped by Republicans as ‘extreme partisan’

Some GOP lawmakers are harshly criticizing Russel Honoré, the retired Army lieutenant general who House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chose to lead the investigation into the security of the U.S. Capitol after the Jan. 6 attack by a pro-Trump mob, for allegedly being too partisan for his post.

Honoré is known for his role in the response to Hurricane Katrina and more recently has made appearances on cable news that are often very critical of Republicans. This, and some of his social media commentary, has led to criticism from high-profile Republicans that Honoré may not be the best person for the job he was picked for on Jan. 15.

"General Honoré is an extreme partisan and should be the LAST person to head up an investigation of what happened at the Capitol on Jan 6th," Sen. Ron Johnson. R-Wis., said in a tweet.

Honoré's past comments were first highlighted during a segment on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"I mean some of the statements that the General has made are just downright crazy," Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told Carlson on Wednesday. "It's just unbelievable, and it shows that Nancy Pelosi isn't interested in getting any facts. She is interested in power and in amassing power and an excuse to keep holding power, including those thousands of troops who are still at the Capitol who are still there treating it like an armed camp."

Hawley was specifically responding to a tweet from Honoré that called for him to be disbarred.

"This little piece of s--- with his @Yale law degree should be run out of DC and Disbarred ASAP," Honoré said in a post that now appears to be deleted.

Pelosi's office on Thursday lauded Honoré in response to the accusations of partisanship against him.

"General Honoré is a committed public servant whose name is synonymous with integrity and professionalism. His efforts to review the U.S. Capitol’s security infrastructure, interagency processes and procedures and command and control have included seeking bipartisan input in order to achieve its mission," spokesman Drew Hammill told Fox News. "There is no room for partisanship in the Speaker’s efforts to make the U.S. Capitol a safe place for staff, workers, press and Members."

Honoré also previously, on MSNBC, called for former Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf "to be run out of Washington. He has no business in charge of Homeland Security."

"They are acting like an uncontrolled mob on the street with uniforms and badges that they don’t show," he also said, regarding federal agents in Portland, Oregon, attempting to control nighttime riots. "Police don’t do this. Watch this, what kind of b----t is this?"

But Pelosi herself praised Honoré when she announced last month that he would head an investigation into the security situation at the Capitol.

"The General is a respected leader with experience dealing with crises," she said on Jan. 15, announcing his appointment to investigate the security at the Capitol. "House Leadership has worked with General Honoré, seen up close and personal his excellent leadership at the time of Katrina, particularly Mr. Clyburn was the head of our Katrina task force. So, he and I and others know full well how fortunate we are that the General has accepted, is willing to do this."

The Speaker added that there "is strong interest in the Congress in a 9/11‑type commission, an outside commission to conduct that after‑action review. In the meantime, I am very grateful to General Honoré for taking on this responsibility."

Then this week, Pelosi said in a letter to members that Honore has provided a grim report of Capitol security.

"For the past few weeks, General Honoré has been assessing our security needs by reviewing what happened on January 6 and how we must ensure that it does not happen again," she said. "It is clear from his findings and from the impeachment trial that we must get to the truth of how this happened... As we prepare for the Commission, it is also clear from General Honoré’s interim reporting that we must put forth a supplemental appropriation to provide for the safety of Members and the security of the Capitol."

The concern about future Capitol security -- and the ongoing significant presence of national guard troops in the Capitol complex -- was spurred by the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Former President Donald Trump, after months of making false claims that he'd won the presidential election, called a rally in Washington, D.C., with his supporters for the same day Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence were meeting in a joint session to certify the results of the election.

Trump, at the rally, repeated his false claims that he'd won the presidential election as he and advisers used pitched rhetoric, riling up the large crowd. Trump told his supporters to march to the Capitol after the rally.

Eventually, the large pro-Trump mob overwhelmed the Capitol police and breached the Capitol, forcing hundreds of lawmakers and Pence into hiding as they ransacked the building.

Trump was eventually impeached for allegedly inciting an insurrection in the Capitol riot, but was not convicted at the Senate trial last week.

