Rush Limbaugh: Trump needs to go to California, remind Americans what a Dem-run state looks like

Go West, President Trump!

That's what conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh advised Trump to do Tuesday, saying he should start appearing periodically in California to remind Americans about the failures of Democratic policies in California.

HOMELESS ENCAMPMENTS INCREASINGLY AFFECTING CALIFORNIA TRAIN TRAFFIC

"I think Trump ought to start going to California. I think he ought to go there once a month. I think the Republican National Committee ought to schedule a debate in California," Limbaugh said on his radio show. "I think the campaign should have ads showing and highlighting the homelessness in downtown Los Angeles and pointing out that this is what happens when Democrats run things with no opposition, no checks, no balances."

The Democrats have to ignore California. They already own it! — Rush Limbaugh

In downtown Los Angeles, homeless encampments have taken over multiple city blocks and have fueled a public health crisis as garbage pileups, rat infestations and outbreaks of disease have become common.

Last week the annual point-in-time count recorded nearly 59,000 homeless people in Los Angeles County, a 12 percent increase despite the government spending $619 million to alleviate the problem. The largest number, 36,000, came from the city of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, a county agency, conducted the count.

Limbaugh said that Democrats will ignore California and African-Americans because they already "own" their votes and their problems will reflect badly on themselves.

"The Democrats have to ignore California. They already own it! And just like African-Americans, they can ignore you because they think they’ve got your vote no matter what they do. So they’re not gonna focus much on your complaints or problems. They don’t need to. And they don’t need to fix anything," Limbaugh said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The radio host argued that Democrats won't want to highlight their failures or admit they don't know how to "raise economic circumstances," something he said Trump has been able to do.

"Put simply and succinctly, the left is desperate to stop Donald Trump because he’s doing what they can never do. Donald Trump is doing what the left can never do. They can’t politically do it, and they couldn’t do it if they wanted to do it. They simply do not know how to raise economic circumstances for people. Not across the board," Limbaugh said.

Fox News' Louis Casiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.