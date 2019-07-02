Rush Limbaugh: Ocasio-Cortez pulling a 'stunt' on border, officials need to 'call her' on allegations

Is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., trying to use her experience at a Border Patrol detention center in Texas to her advantage?

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh suggested as much, saying the New Yorker is using the border crisis to generate media attention for herself.

"I think she’s trying to create a situation to make herself look good, make the federal employees look bad, and somebody needs to call her on it," Limbaugh said on his radio show Tuesday.

OCASIO-CORTEZ ACCUSES BORDER OFFICERS OF 'VIOLENT CULTURE' AFTER REPORT ON GRAPHIC FACEBOOK POSTS

The congresswoman alleged people of all ages were being mistreated and were "drinking out of toilets" as the guards laughed at the migrants' plight right in front of her during a tour of a facility in El Paso, Texas. Former and current Border Patrol officials have pushed back on Ocasio-Cortez's claims.

Limbaugh continued, saying that hearings should be called so the congresswoman's claims can be put under scrutiny.

"The DOJ needs to call her on it. ICE, Border Patrol, they need to call her on it," he said. "There need to be hearings held on these kinds of baseless charges. They need to be refuted, blown to smithereens."

The radio talk show host expressed sympathy for federal employees working on the border saying there wasn't any compassion for Border Patrol agents.

"She's making federal employees look bad," Limbaugh said. "She’s making these people who are doing what you wouldn’t do. Do you want that job, knowing you don’t have the support of a large percentage of the country?

"There isn’t any compassion for the people down there."

Limbaugh closed his discussion by again expressing his doubts.

"To me, this whole thing is a stunt," he said.