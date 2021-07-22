Runaway Texas Democrat slammed for call to let schools impose mask mandates

A Democratic Texas state representative accused Gov. Greg Abbott of playing "political games" with state facemask mandates — and was widely panned on social media for being one of the mask-less lawmakers who fled to Washington, D.C.

"W/ classes starting next month it’s time to stop political games. Families deserve clear guidance & policies to keep students, teachers & staff safe," Texas State Rep. Donna Howard tweeted Wednesday. "Most students haven’t received vaccine, masks must play a critical role. Abbott should lift ban & let school set rules."

Howard’s tweet was accompanied by an article from the editorial board of the Austin American-Statesman calling on Abbott to lift his ban on school districts imposing mask mandates.

SEAN HANNITY: TEXAS DEMOCRATS WHO FLED STATE FINDING MORE WAYS TO EMBARRASS THEMSELVES

In another tweet, Howard wrote , "We need to follow the science here. Texas needs to change course and allow for universal mask-wearing to prevent spread of the highly contagious delta variant, esp as children under 12 cannot get vaccinated yet."

Twitter users were quick to point out that Howard was one of several Democrats who were pictured maskless on a private jet while fleeing Texas to avoid voting on an election integrity bill.

"This you?" Club For Growth senior analyst Andrew Follet tweeted. "With the "Do As I Say, Not As I Do?"

GOP REP. VAN DUYNE RESPONDS TO TEXAS DEMOCRAT: DEMOCRACY IS 'SHOWING UP AND DOING YOUR JOB'

Howard’s Republican colleague, Texas state Rep. Briscoe Cain, suggested that Howard’s tweets were an attempt to shift the focus away from their widely panned flight to the nation’s capital.

"Since their trip to the DC swamp didn’t go ‘viral’ in the way they had hoped, these legislators are trying to shift the focus off of the fact they abandoned Texas and their constituents," Cain told Fox News.

Howard, along with dozens of her fellow Democrats, blocked Republicans from passing a voting integrity bill last week and flew to Washington, D.C. to meet with Democrats and hold press conferences slamming the attempts to strengthen election integrity as racist.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While in Washington, D.C., at least six of the Democrats contracted the coronavirus despite being vaccinated, and officials for both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden tested positive for the virus after meeting with the Texas lawmakers.

Howard’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.