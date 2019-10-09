Rudy Giuliani says he won't testify to House unless Schiff removed from intel panel

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, said Tuesday he won’t testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee as part of the House's expanding impeachment inquiry as long as Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is still in charge.

“I wouldn’t testify in front of that committee until there is a vote of Congress and he is removed,” Giuliani told The Washington Post. “Let them hold me in contempt. We’ll go to court. We’ll challenge the contempt.”

WHITE HOUSE ANNOUNCES IT WILL NOT COMPLY WITH 'ILLEGITIMATE AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL' IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

Giuliani said he is holding the Trump administration’s line that the impeachment inquiry is “illegal.”

In an eight-page letter to Congress on Tuesday, the White House wrote that the inquiry “violates fundamental fairness and constitutionally mandated due process” and “lacks any legitimate constitutional foundation.”

The letter came to same day the administration blocked U.S. European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland from testifying on Capitol Hill.

Giuliani added that he “can’t imagine” anyone else from the Trump administration would appear before the committee.

He said he is interested in accepting Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, R-S.C., offer to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Graham wants me to lay out in one place, in one time the Ukrainian collusion and the Biden corruption,” Giuliani told The Post. “I appreciate Lindsey offering the opportunity to lay the whole case out.”