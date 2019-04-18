Rudy Giuliani on the release of the Mueller Report: ‘This president has been treated totally unfairly’

Shortly after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report was released to Congress and the public, President Trump's personal attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, reacted to the findings on“America’s Newsroom” saying: “This president has been treated totally unfairly.”

“We're very, very happy," he added. "I mean it’s a clear victory. I think any lawyer would say when you get a declination you just won.”

Giuliani said he read “every single page” of the nearly 500-page report on Mueller’s nearly two-year investigation into Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign associates during the 2016 presidential election. Giuliani said he started reading the report on Tuesday and had to go to a “secure room” in the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) building to go through it. He said he wasn’t allowed to take the report out of the building or photograph it.

As stated in Attorney General William Barr’s summary last month, and reiterated again at his press conference Thursday morning, the special counsel did not find evidence of collusion with members of the Trump campaign and Russia.

“While the investigation identified numerous links between individuals with ties to the Russian government and individuals associated with the Trump Campaign, the evidence was not sufficient to support criminal charges,” the report said.

The version of the report that the Justice Department made public Thursday includes redactions, consistent with Barr’s plan to black out portions of the document—including grand jury material.

The report also dove into possible obstruction of justice allegations, while stating the special counsel did not make a traditional prosecutorial judgment regarding the president’s conduct on that front. The report noted that they obtained evidence about the president’s “actions and intent,” and that presented “difficult issues that would need to be resolved” if they were making a traditional judgment.

“While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” the report stated.

Giuliani said: “This is a little strange because the special counsel has used a standard of proof that's unheard of. He (Mueller) says he can't be conclusively sure that the president didn't commit obstruction, well you know, that means the president has to prove his innocence, which kind of upends 2,000 years of jurisprudence. But be that as it may, that's the reason maybe why he was confused."

He then referenced the second page of the Mueller report. “He says we can't conclude the president committed a crime but we can't exonerate him. Well, nobody is asking him to exonerate him. And the reality is that the overarching principle of obstruction law is very, very hard to make an obstruction case when there is no proof there is an underlying crime so you have to assume the president is innocent, which he is,” said Giuliani.

Giuliani added that he thinks “it would be good” if Mueller testified before Congress adding, “This all began as, 'was there collusion with the Russians?' And now we're having an academic debate over obstruction of justice.”

He went on to say: “The big victory is, no collusion with the Russians. I don't think you could be any clearer, you can read that collusion 200 pages as much as you want. Believe me, I was up two nights going through it and you are not going to find a darn thing that shows that President Trump or anybody on his campaign had any kind of connection with whatever the Russians were doing.”