Rudy Giuliani: Sentence in Mueller report about obstruction ‘turns around 2,000 years of law’

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani on Friday blasted a key line in the Mueller report regarding obstruction, saying it “turns around 2,000 years of Roman, English and American law”.

The former New York City mayor on Friday took issue with the words “if we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state.”

“When the hell did a prosecutor ever try to figure out if you didn’t do it?” Giuliani told ‘Fox & Friends’. “Prosecutors have to figure out did you do it.”

“That turns around 2,000 years of Roman, English and American law, the presumption of innocence,” Giuliani added. “He doesn’t have to prove his innocence. He doesn’t have to prove ‘I didn’t do it’. When can you prove a negative?”

Giuliani also echoed a tweet President Trump posted this morning, in which he said: “Statements are made about me by certain people in the Crazy Mueller Report, in itself written by 18 Angry Democrat Trump Haters, which are fabricated & totally untrue.”

“There are a lot of things there that are not accurate as you would imagine,” Giuliani said while questioning the political allegiances of Mueller’s legal team.

“That was not a fairly written report, it was a one-sided, highly, highly biased report,” he claimed.

Giuliani said overall: “If we were in court... of course we didn’t want a trial, but if we had a trial there would be a resounding not guilty.

“The jury would wonder why was this case brought in the first place because he didn’t do anything wrong."