Rudy Giuliani: I dare Mueller to testify and explain when he found there was no collusion

A day after Robert Mueller suggested that he would not testify on his investigation into Russian hacking and President Trump, the president's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, slammed Mueller and his investigation as a whole.

During a telephone interview on "The Brian Kilmeade Show," Giuliani slammed Mueller's "stumbling and bumbling" remarks on Wednesday and called the special counsel investigation a "witch hunt." Mueller said in his statement that his report would serve as his enduring testimony on the investigation, shutting down rumors that he may testify before Congress.

"I dare [Mueller] to testify," Giuliani said. "I'd love to see [Rep. Mark] Meadows and [Rep. Jim] Jordan cross-examine him on when did he find out there was no collusion? Exactly why would you hire Andrew Weissmann, who is the most notorious and unethical prosecutor of the last 20 to 30 years?" he continued.

Many Democratic lawmakers interpreted Mueller's remarks as an encouragement to push towards impeachment proceedings, particularly Mueller's implication that his team did not find that President Trump did not commit a crime.

"If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so," Mueller said.

Giuliani took issue with this statement, arguing that through the eyes of the court system, one is innocent until proven guilty.

"When I conclude as a prosecutor and I'm not confident that a person committed a crime, that's called exoneration," the former New York mayor said.

"The person is innocent until proven guilty. That's not a slogan, it's not a joke, it's a basic fundamental of our Constitution, of the Magna Carta, of elemental fairness," he continued.

Giuliani said that he spoke with President Trump after Mueller's remarks on Wednesday, adding that he had "never seen a president give a better press conference" than the one Trump gave following Mueller's statement.

"The president of the United States, thank god for America, is a fighter," he said. "He doesn't let you punch him in the face or even throw a jab without hitting you back a lot harder."