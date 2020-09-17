Florida Sens. Rubio, Scott push to keep daylight saving time amid pandemic

Florida Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott have teamed up in a campaign to push to keep daylight saving time amid the pandemic.

Americans are set to move their clocks back by one hour on Sunday, Nov. 1. But the Florida lawmakers announced they are introducing legislation to ensure the sun won’t set so early in the day during the coronavirus pandemic.

Their bill would keep the U.S. on daylight saving times through Sunday, Nov. 1, 2021.

“After months of staying inside amid the coronavirus pandemic, families across the nation could use a little more sunshine and time to enjoy all that Florida has to offer," Scott said in a statement. "I’m glad to join Senator Rubio to lead this effort in Congress."

The senators say their bill would provide stability for families already adjusting to the change of virtual learning, working from home and other Covid-19 disruptions.

“Our government has asked a lot of the American people over the past seven months, and keeping the nation on Daylight Saving Time is just one small step we can take to help ease the burden,” Rubio said.

A release from the pair of lawmakers said that keeping daylight saving time could reduce the risk of cardiac issues, stroke and seasonal depression, as well as car crashes and robberies.

It said there would be benefits to the economy, citing a JP Morgan Chase study that found economic activity decreases by 4.9 percent when clocks are moved back.

In 2018, Florida lawmakers introduced a bill to keep Florida on daylight saving time permanently, but the bill couldn’t be enacted without congressional approval.

Daylight saving time began in the U.S. during World War I as a way to conserve energy, maximizing sunlight hours at night by taking a sunlight hour from the morning when most were still sleeping.

Since the Uniform Time Act of 1966, daylight saving time has been observed from 2 a.m. on the first Sunday in March until 2:00 a.m. on the first Sunday in November. The other four months are known as standard time.

A number of states have already introduced legislation to make daylight saving time permanent. Still, other states have brought forth legislation to make Standard Time year-round. Currently, Arizona and Hawaii remain on standard time all year round.