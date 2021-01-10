Roy Blunt balks at attempt to impeach Trump again: ‘Not going to happen’

A second impeachment for President Trump? Don't bet on it, says U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.

"It's not going to happen," the Missouri Republican told Kansas City station KSHB-TV on Friday.

Blunt was adamant despite calls from Democrats and even a few Republicans for the president’s removal in the days since pro-Trump rioters breached the U.S. Capitol, resulting in at least five deaths.

"There is no way we're going to impeach the president. There's not the time to do it," Blunt said. "When (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi and (Senate Minority Leader) Chuck Schumer were talking about it, it's obviously just another political point trying to be made. It's disappointing. It'd be much more disappointing if people can't through see that."

House Democrats drafted new articles of impeachment against the president Friday that they plan to introduce Monday.

Pelosi has also called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to have Trump removed immediately.

Still, Blunt didn't absolve Trump over the riot.

"When you unleash certain forces or put certain circumstances together, everybody has the responsibility to think about, what might happen as a result," he told KMOV-TV in St. Louis.

Blunt defended fellow Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, also a Republican, for his role in promoting election fraud claims and objecting to the Electoral College certification even after rioters sieged the Capitol.

Missouri’s two largest papers, the St. Louis Post Dispatch and Kansas City Star, have called for Hawley's resignation. The Star claimed he had "blood on his hands" over the ensuing riot.

Some Democrats have also called for Hawley's resignation.

"I didn't happen to agree with what Senator Hawley and Senator (Ted) Cruz wanted to do," Blunt told KSHB. "I didn't think it would work. I didn't think there was new information to be presented. I announced that the day Josh announced he was going to be objecting to some of the electoral votes."

"Josh Hawley's a smart guy, he's personally a good guy to deal with," Blunt added. "I can't imagine he's not going to continue to make important contributions in the Senate."

Blunt also made it clear to FOX 2 in St. Louis where he stood on election fraud claims.

"More than fifty courts rejected all of the information they were given," Blunt said. "At some point, you have to realize the election is over."

"Democracy has to be honored. It’s not for sissies. When you lose, you lose," he added.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski became the first Republican senator to call for the impeachment of Trump, telling The Anchorage Daily News Friday, "I want him out." GOP Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska also said Friday that he would "consider whatever articles" the House may push forward.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Friday, however, sent a letter to GOP senators sharing a summary of how the upper chamber could legally "dispose of any articles of impeachment" against President Trump before Jan. 20.

"The Senate is currently in recess and is holding pro forma sessions every three days until January 19. Pursuant to the unanimously approved order setting up the recess and these pro forma sessions, the Senate may conduct no business until January 19," McConnell wrote.

Trump’s term ends in less than two weeks on Jan. 20.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.