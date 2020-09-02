Karl Rove suggests Trump can make inroads with Latino, African-American voters as race tightens

As polls show the presidential race tightening in key states, President Trump should focus on expanding his appeal beyond his base, Fox News contributor and former George W. Bush adviser Karl Rove said Wednesday.

"The president's base is with him, and no president ever gets elected on the basis of their base only," Rove told "Hannity," urging Trump to "continue to do what he did during the Republican convention" and appeal to a broader demographic.

"Suburbanites, particularly College-educated women ... African-American voters, particularly young Black males who say ... [in] '17,'18,'19, 'I actually had better prosperity than when Barack Obama was president and it was because of the policies of Donald Trump,'" Rove said. "We saw that in the spring before the coronavirus came on ... The feeling was there among African-American voters."

Perhaps most significantly, Rove believes the polling data reflects an opening for Trump among Latino voters.

"My sense is, looking at the data that I’ve been seeing, that the president has the ability to go from the 28 or 29 [%] that he had in 2016 ... to 24, 25, 26 [%], again largely because, but not exclusively because they felt they got a better economic deal when he was in office."

Rove added that Trump's condemnation of the violence around the country could bode well for him well among Latino voters.

"He has a variety of people in the Latino community who say, 'He is standing up for us, for law-abiding people who go to church and try and provide for their families," he said. "And, he is standing up to keeping us safe."