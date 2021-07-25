Rep. Ronny Jackson, ex-White House doc, predicts Biden will be forced to resign

Rep. Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician-turned-congressman, says he’s "terrified for our country" in the wake of President Joe Biden’s televised town hall this week — and doubts whether the commander in chief has the cognitive ability to make it through a full term.

"He’s completely LOST it!" Jackson, R-Texas, tweeted Saturday, along with a video clip in which Biden answers a reporter’s question about defunding the police by claiming that Republicans accuse him of "sucking the blood out of kids."

"Needs a cognitive exam NOW!" Jackson posted.

In Biden’s performance on CNN Wednesday night, widely mocked by conservatives on social media, he made false assertions about the efficacy of COVID vaccines, talked about helping children "find out whether there’s a man on the moon or whether those aliens are here or not" and confused some in the audience with references to obscure conspiracy theories.

"I mean, Qanon, the idea that the Democrats or that Biden is hiding people and sucking the blood of children and — no, I’m serious," he said.

Earlier this month, Biden was forced to rely on notes to answer a reporter’s question at a Michigan pie shop.

"This is a national security issue at this point," Jackson told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday.

"I think he’s either going to resign — they’re going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues — or they’re going to have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man," Jackson said.

Last month Jackson, who served as the personal physician of both President Obama and President Trump, joined a dozen Republican House members in a letter calling on Biden to take a cognitive function test — as Trump did while he was in office — and publicly release the results.

"The American people … deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader," the Republicans wrote.

"I’ve been saying that it’s only going to get worse," Jackson said Thursday on Fox News. "And guess what? We’re watching that happen right before our eyes right now."

