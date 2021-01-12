Ron Paul baffled at being censored by Facebook: I am 'non-interventionist' and preach 'nonviolence'

Former Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas, a decades-long leader in the libertarian movement, responded Tuesday to being censored by Facebook, which rendered him unable to publish his regular "Liberty Report" video program.

Paul told "Your World" that he has published commentary on a regular basis since 1956 and had never been prevented from doing so until this week.

Host Neil Cavuto clarified that Facebook claimed that there were never any restrictions on Paul's page, but rather an administrator of the ex-lawmaker's page was restricted by mistake.

"I don't understand what the error was," the host commented.

"I don't either," Paul remarked. "They never told me what it was. If they're looking for errors, as a non-interventionist in all forms of government, I know a lot of people that I think are involved in things that they shouldn't be doing.

"This whole thing is a bit bizarre," the two-time Republican presidential candidate continued. "I really wonder about it. Because when you think of it, you know, why could I be a threat? Neil, you've known me a long time. I don't threaten people. I have a philosophy of non-violence. All of a sudden, you know, I'm a threat and they use words when they talk about locking down on programs, that it's a form of terrorism and all of these other things."

PARLER SAYS PLATFORM WILL 'COME BACK STRONG' WITH CHANGES TO KEEP USERS SAFE WHILE RESPECTING FREE SPEECH

Paul further claimed that the purported censorship was a case of being lost in translation, arguing young tech moguls don't quite understand the intricacies of his political platform.

"I think there's a lot of confusion on what they're doing," he said. "I think these people that run these social media networks -- I figure they're very smart and very rich and know what's going on, but they don't have the vaguest idea what I'm talking about.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Even though I have no clout, I'm not even running for office or anything but it's almost like, 'We better be careful with him.' Even if they can, they will take you off, put you back on. Before that happened, we've been intimidated. We're cautious. We don't act as if we have freedom of speech protection because we knew that."

Paul later added philosophically:

"I've been taught and come to understand sometimes if you tell the truth, it is a threat to people. They just don't want to hear it."