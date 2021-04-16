Ron Johnson says extent of Biden-China ties still unknown: 'We haven't unraveled all those'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said on Friday that President Biden’s ties with China are still "unknown."

"China is a rising threat. Its malign activities are pretty apparent. They’ve been apparent," Johnson told "America Reports."

Johnson said that former President Trump was "100% correct" for calling China a threat and recognizing its malign activity.

"My concern has been my concern since we're doing our investigation in terms of the foreign entanglements and Hunter Biden and Biden with China ... We haven’t unraveled all those," Johnson said.

CHINA 'INCREASINGLY IS A NEAR-PEER COMPETITOR' TO THE U.S., INTELLIGENCE REPORT SAYS

China is a "near-peer" competitor that is challenging the United States in a variety of ways, intelligence officials warned Tuesday.

A report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence identifies China’s aggression in the South China Sea, increased ties with Russia and its international Belt and Road Initiative as the foreign policy concerns that officials believe pose the greatest security risks.

Security challenges with Russia, Iran and North Korea, landed them as the next top international threats to the U.S., followed by transnational risks like pandemic diseases, climate change and emerging technologies.

"Beijing, Moscow, Tehran and Pyongyang have demonstrated the capability and intent to advance their interests at the expense of the United States and its allies, despite the pandemic," the report released Tuesday said. "China increasingly is a near-peer competitor, challenging the United States in multiple arenas — especially economically, militarily and technologically — and is pushing to change global norms."

The report laid out U.S. concerns surrounding China’s development of weapons of mass destruction, space and counter-space capabilities, along with cyber-attacks that "at a minimum" can cause "disruptions to critical infrastructure" in the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson said he does not have any clue what "China might know about Biden’s activity."

"They may be using us as blackmail. How that might impact our foreign policy and our relationship with China. So, it was unfortunate that President Biden was elected and we have these foreign entanglements, but, that’s where we are," he said.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.