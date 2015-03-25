Romney Raises $11.5 Million in February
The Mitt Romney campaign raised $11.5 million in February.
Romney Campaign Spokesperson Andrea Saul tells Fox News this represents Romney's second best fundraising month so far, behind December of 2011.
