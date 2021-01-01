Romney calls for 'urgent' action to fix coronavirus vaccine delays

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, sounded the alarm Friday about the lack of strategy at the federal level for distributing the coronavirus vaccination and called for urgent action.

He said the lack of a comprehensive plan that states can use as a model "is as incomprehensible as it is inexcusable," Romney said.

The former Massachusetts governor and 2012 GOP presidential nominee said the current program is "woefully behind despite the fact that it encompasses the two easiest populations to vaccinate: frontline workers and long-term care residents."

Unless a new plan is developed immediately, "deadly delays may be compounded as broader and more complex populations are added," Romney said.

The U.S. has authorized two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, developed at a record pace by Pfizer and Moderna. The U.S. set a goal of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of December, but fell way short. To date, 12.4 million doses have been distributed, but only about 2.8 million people have been vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Romney said it's unrealistic to assume already overburdened health care workers, as well as CVS and Walgreens pharmacies with limited staff, could take on the massive vaccination program.

Admitting they are probably flawed, Romney offered his own ideas, on who, where and how the vaccines should be distributed.

He'd like to enlist every medical professional not currently treating patients -- retired or active -- to administer the vaccines.

"This could include veterinarians, combat medics and corpsmen, medical students, EMS professionals, first responders, and many others who could be easily trained to administer vaccines," Romney said. "Congress has already appropriated funding for states so that these professionals can be fully compensated."

Romney also said vaccination sites need to be set up in each state, such as at every school, and staffed with a medical professional who is prepared to respond to any adverse reactions.

Finally, Romeny said Americans should be scheduled to take their vaccination by date of birth and priority category. For example, people with a Jan. 1 birthday in group A would go on this particular date, Romney said.

"We are already behind; urgent action now can help us catch up," he said.