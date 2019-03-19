Romney 'can’t understand' why Trump would bash McCain

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney came to the defense of his late friend, Sen. John McCain, on Tuesday and criticized President Trump for what he called disparaging remarks.

Romney took to Twitter to write that he couldn’t “understand why” Trump would go after McCain “once again,” referencing a comment Trump made about not being “a fan” of the Arizona Republican after tweeting over the weekend about the “stains” on his career.

“I can’t understand why the President would, once again, disparage a man as exemplary as my friend John McCain: heroic, courageous, patriotic, honorable, self-effacing, self-sacrificing, empathetic, and driven by duty to family, country, and God,” Romney’s tweet read.

McCain died last August after a battle with cancer.

Trump tweeted on Saturday about new reports involving McCain that said the senator and an associate had shared with the FBI and various media outlets the unverified dossier alleging that Moscow held compromising information on Trump.

“He had far worse ‘stains’ than this, including thumbs down on repeal and replace [of the Obama-era Affordable Care Act] after years of campaigning to repeal and replace!” Trump tweeted Saturday.

McCain’s daughter, Meghan, fired back with a tweet of her own and continued the personal feud during an emotional segment on “The View” on Monday.

“He spends his weekend obsessing over great men because he knows it, I know it, and all of you know it, he will never be a great man,” she said.

“My father was his kryptonite in life and he was kryptonite in death.”

Trump then told reporters on Tuesday that he was “never a fan” of McCain and that he “never will be.”

Trump and Romney have an ongoing feud of their own.

Early this year, Romney wrote a scathing op-ed in The Washington Post in which he wrote that Trump “has not risen to the mantle of the office.”

He later said the country was as “divided as I've ever seen it.”

