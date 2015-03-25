Romney bets big in Nevada

HENDERSON, Nev. - With the high-stakes debate season behind him, a confident and relaxed Mitt Romney began his final 14-day sprint to Election Day in a Las Vegas suburb, painting his opponent as someone not capable of fixing the nation's problems.

Reprising a line used during Monday night's debate in Boca Raton, Florida, Romney criticized president Obama for not laying out a vision for America's future.

"The truth is that attacks on me are not an agenda," the Republican presidential nominee told an enthusiastic crowd of 6,000 here at an outdoor pavilion.

"We have gone through four debates now... and we haven't heard an agenda from the president," Romney continued. "And that is why his campaign is taking on water and our campaign is full speed ahead."

Responding to the event, Obama campaign spokesperson Lis Smith called Romney "dour, defensive, and dishonest" and said "Americans want to go forward with President Obama, not back."

Romney has been riding-high since his performance during the first debate, taking the lead in some swing states while cutting the president's lead in others dramatically (the candidate today called his campaign "super-charged).

And his campaign in recent days has been openly talking about expanding the field - floating the idea of competing in states just weeks ago thought to be out of reach.

Nevada would seem to be ripe for the picking - Obama won the state by 12 points in 2008. But the collapse of the housing market has led to chronic high unemployment - the unemployment rate remains the highest in the nation at 11.8 percent.

Recent polls still show the president leading by a few percentage points, buoyed by his support from Latinos and union workers. But his lead has been cut in half since the beginning of the month.

When asked by reporters about the former Massachusetts governor's chances in Nevada, senior adviser Kevin Madden demurred. He instead chose to focus on Colorado, where Romney leads in the latest poll, and where he will stop Tuesday evening for an outdoor rally just outside Denver.