Roger Stone vows to sue lawmaker for claiming he covered up Trump misconduct for clemency

Veteran political operative Roger Stone is vowing to sue a Democratic lawmaker, alleging that he falsely accused him of covering for President Trump in order to obtain clemency.

The lawmaker, U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., made the controversial comments just after Trump granted clemency to Stone and multiple individuals, including his former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

"Congressman [Hakeem] Jeffries put on his Twitter feed some time ago that Roger Stone traded his silence regarding misconduct by the president in return for clemency," Stone reportedly told 77 WABC radio on Thursday.

He added: "A, that’s a lie. B, it’s defamatory. And three, Hakeem didn’t say it on the House floor. Consequently, I’m going to be suing Congressman Jeffries for $25 million … So, I hope Mr. Jeffries has some proof to his allegation because I will see his a-- in court."

ROGER STONE REACTS TO PARDON, CALLS TRUMP TRUMP 'GREATEST PRESIDENT SINCE ABRAHAM LINCOLN'

Jeffries' office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Jeffries previously responded to Trump commuting Stone's sentence in July, tweeting that he should be indicted after the president leaves office.

"Roger Stone lied," Jeffries said. "To cover-up for Trump. The corrupt President just paid him back. They can all be indicted. On January 21."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stone also told the radio station he would "make an example" of Jeffries, whom he described as "a hack" and "pathetic."

Stone, 68, was sentenced to 40 months in prison in November 2019 after being convicted of seven felony counts in connection with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump 2016 campaign and Russia. Trump commuted Stone's sentence on July 10, days before he was scheduled to report to federal prison.

Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.