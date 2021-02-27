Roger Stone, at CPAC, says he'd back Trump in 2024 but warns Dems, media will try to 'bury' accomplishments

Political operative Roger Stone told Fox News on Saturday that he would support former President Donald Trump if he decided to run for the White House in 2024 -- but warned that anti-Trump forces would seek to "bury" his accomplishments.

"If he ran again I would certainly support him, but four years is a very long time. What will happen now based on history is the Democrats and academia and the media will seek to bury his great accomplishments," he said.

Stone spoke to Fox as he was walking through the Hyatt Regency hotel, where the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) was being held. He was stopped every few steps by conservative keen to offer him their support, shake his hand and have their photographs taken with him.

Trump will speak on Sunday, and Fox has reported that he will go between "warming up to the idea of a 2024 run, and walking right up to the line of announcing another campaign" -- though he is not expected to make an actual announcement.

Stone told Fox that it was necessary for conservatives to remind the American people of Trump’s accomplishments in office, and suggested a legacy project to do exactly that.

"The American people need to be reminded that we had the greatest jobs boom in American history, for example, under President Trump, that we rebuilt our military strength, that we negotiated much, much better trade deals -- so I favor some kind of Trump Legacy Project to remind the people of how much this man accomplished with the opposition of elite leadership of both parties," he said.

"I think that's very important if the president has a comeback in mind which he may decide to do," he said.

Stone served as an informal adviser to President Trump’s 2016 campaign but was sentenced to 40 months in prison in 2019 after being convicted on seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements to Congress on charges that stemmed from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Trump pardoned Stone at the end of his time in office.

Stone told Fox News that he was writing a book on the subject, called "Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong."

"Remember, I was gagged unconstitutionally by a federal judge for 16 months so I've never had a chance to tell my story and people need to understand the Gestapo tactics that were used against me," he said.

Conservative are gathered at the annual CPAC conference, sponsored by Fox Nation, to discuss the future of the conservative movement and Republican Party. Issues like the COVID-19 crisis, the influence of Big Tech, the brewing crisis at the border and federal spending are all part of discussions.

Stone had a stark message for the GOP, warning that they will never be competitive again if they don’t fight back against censorship of conservative views.

"The conservative movement needs to focus on breaking the blockade of truth and the censorship of all mass communications in the United States, whether it is network television, cable television, print media or journalism," he said.

"The current state of censorship is not only unconstitutional, it is illegal under anti-trust and if it is not fixed the Republican Party will never be competitive again despite the fact that a majority of Americans support the America First agenda," he said.