Rod Blagojevich disbarred by disciplinary commission

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was disbarred Tuesday, just weeks after his felony conviction was commuted by President Trump.

The Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission (ARDC) ruled Blagojevich cannot practice law anymore but the decision can be appealed to the ARDC's Review Board within 21 days. The decision will be transmitted to the Illinois Supreme Court as an agreed matter after it is finalized.

ROD BLAGOJEVICH MAINTAINS INNOCENCE, SLAMS 'SHAKEDOWN ARTIST' PROSECUTORS WHO IMPRISONED HIM, PURSUED TRUMP

Blagojevich was convicted in 2011 after two trials on 18 counts, which included wire fraud, bribery, attempted extortion and trying to sell former President Obama’s onetime Senate seat.

He was famously caught on tape bragging that the then-vacant Senate seat was a "f---ing golden" thing. The seat eventually went to the former Illinois Attorney General Roland Burris, who declined to seek reelection after the term expired.

Blagojevich's first trial ended with the jury unable to reach a verdict except on a single conviction for lying to the FBI.

He became the first Illinois governor to be removed by lawmakers in a nearly unanimous vote after he was impeached in 2009 and his license was suspended indefinitely after his conviction

He entered prison in March 2012, but three years later, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago threw out five of his convictions, including those accusing him of offering to appoint someone to a high-paying job in the Senate.

Blagojevich served eight years behind bars in Colorado before Trump commuted his 14-year corruption sentence.