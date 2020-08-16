Robert Trump's death prompts tributes, condolences from family members, political figures

Tributes and condolences quickly poured in for President Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, after the White House confirmed his death Saturday night following his hospitalization in New York City.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight," the president said in a White House statement. "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace."

Robert Trump, the youngest of the five Trump siblings, was 71.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and a senior White House adviser, wrote, “Uncle Robert, we love you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always.”

Eric Trump, the president's youngest son, also swiftly paid tribute to his uncle.

“Robert Trump was an incredible man - strong, kind and loyal to the core. Anyone who encountered him felt his warmth immediately. He will be deeply missed by our entire family.”

The president had traveled to New York City on Friday to visit his ailing brother. A senior administration official said at the time the president “has a very good relationship with his brother and his brother is very special to him.”

Robert Trump had reportedly spent more than a week in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City earlier this summer.

Numerous political figures and others also expressed condolences to the Trump family.

“Please keep the Trump family in your prayers,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., wrote he was “Very sorry to learn of the loss of President Trump's brother, Robert. Please join me in keeping the entire Trump family in our prayers."

“Praying for @realDonaldTrump and the entire Trump family tonight. Rest In Peace, Robert Trump!” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., wrote.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also offered his condolences. "Tonight, we are lifting up @realDonaldTrump and his entire family in prayer, as they grieve the loss of Robert Trump," he tweeted. "May God’s Peace and Grace be upon you."

U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., also offered condolences.

"Please join me in praying for @realDonaldTrump and his family duringthis incredibly difficult time," Collins wrote.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee shared his thoughts. "May God's grace be a comfort," he wrote.

Rep. Justin Amash, a former Republican who left the party last year to become a Libertarian after sharp criticisms of the president, wrote, “Prayers for the Trump family and @realDonaldTrump on the passing of his brother Robert. May his memory be eternal.”

“Very sorry to hear of the passing of Robert Trump,” Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., wrote. “Sending deepest sympathy and prayers to the Trump family.”

Like the president, Robert Trump went into real estate and served as an executive in the Trump organization.

In recent years, Robert Trump described himself as "gainfully retired." He died just 11 days before his 72nd birthday.

Robert Trump's other siblings include Maryanne Trump Barry, 83, a retired federal judge, Fred Trump Jr., who died in 1981 at the age of 43 and Elizabeth Trump Grau, 78, a retired bank executive.