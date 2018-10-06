Robert Mueller's team begins seizing Manafort's assets, including Trump Tower condo

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team on Friday began to seize the Trump Tower condo owned by former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

The condo is among the four other listed properties in New York that the special counsel is seeking to seize, according to court documents. Three bank accounts and one life insurance policy are also the target of the forfeiture.

The move comes after Manafort pleaded guilty last month to one count of conspiracy against the U.S. and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice after trying to tamper with witnesses.

As part of the plea deal, Manafort agreed to forfeit multiple assets, including the condo and bank accounts. Prosecutors said in the court filing that the government would take control and custody on or after Oct. 20 of the Trump Tower condo and a luxury estate in the Hamptons.

He will keep the properties in Florida and Virginia, where his family lives.

The former Trump campaign chairman also admitted he laundered money and violated foreign lobbying laws with his work for pro-Russian Ukrainians.

But the charges of money laundering and lobbying violations could be dropped if Manafort cooperates with investigators.

Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann told the judge last month that Manafort's deal includes a cooperation agreement with prosecutors, who are investigating whether any Trump associates played a role in Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. That could include interviews with prosecutors and testifying in court.

In August, in a separate trial in Virginia, a federal jury found Manafort guilty on eight counts of federal tax and banking crimes.

Manafort faces up to 10 years on these charges in Washington. He still faces sentencing for his guilty verdict in Virginia.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas and the Associated Press contributed to this report.