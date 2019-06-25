Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees on July 17 after they subpoenaed the special counsel Tuesday, according to the committees' chairmen, Reps. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Congressional Democrats have fought to get access to Mueller and his unredacted report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether President Trump obstructed justice. Weeks of negotiations between House Democrats and the Justice Department ultimately ended with the subpoena.

Fox News has learned Mueller would appear only under a subpoena, which has been described as a "friendly" subpoena, one that in essence had been planned. Mueller is expected to stick to the "four corners" of his report.

"Americans have demanded to hear directly from the Special Counsel so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia’s attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign’s acceptance and use of that help, and President Trump and his associates' obstruction of the investigation into that attack," Nadler and Schiff said in a joint statement.

Mueller did not immediately comment. In a news conference last month in which he delivered his first public remarks in more than two years, the special counsel said he did not wish to appear before lawmakers.

"The report is my testimony," he said.

The news conference emboldened some Democrats' demands for answers and a push to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump. Many have accused the president of obstructing Mueller's two-year investigation, which found 100 contacts between Russian operatives and the 2016 Trump campaign. Mueller wrote that he found insufficient evidence to establish a conspiracy between the campaign and Russia.

Mueller reiterated last month that his 448-page report did not entirely clear Trump. “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so," he said.

The special counsel charged 34 people -- including 26 Russians. High-level Trump campaign and administration officials have pleaded guilty in deals with federal prosecutors.

Attorney General Bill Barr said previously that he had no problem with Mueller testifying and would not stand in the way.

Attorney General Bill Barr said previously that he had no problem with Mueller testifying and would not stand in the way.