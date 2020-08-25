Tim Scott, Herschel Walker delivered 'complete repudiation' of left's attempt to tar Trump, Gingrich says

President Trump and the Republican National Convention appeal to independent voters more than the DNC did last week, Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday.

The former presidential candidate and author of "Trump and the American Future" praised speakers former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and football legend Herschel Walker for their "repudiation" of the left's attacks on Trump.

"Scott’s closing from cotton to Congress in one generation is probably as good of a repudiation of all of last week’s talk about racism as you could ask for," Gingrich said.

He added, "Having Herschel Walker say he's known and been friends with Donald Trump for 37 years and then he, Herschel, is offended when people suggest he be that close to a racist. I thought it was a complete repudiation of the left’s efforts to tar President Trump."

Gingrich pointed out that the average speaker this week in prime time is nine years younger than the average speaker at the DNC, lauding Republicans for giving Kim Klacik, a GOP congressional candidate in Baltimore, more time than the DNC gave Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

"I thought it was a very effective evening and my guess is that independents found themselves much more intrigued by the future with Donald Trump than anybody in the media expected, and then I think despite the media’s efforts, this will be a very successful convention," he said.

Gingrich said the media "lying" about Trump has "actually undermin[ed] their own credibity, not necessarily undermining the president's."

The Trump administration announced Monday it is directing federal agencies to move into "Opportunity Zones" to spur investment in some of the nation's poorest neighborhoods.

"That is the biggest single step ever taken to try to begin to rebuild the poorest parts of American society, and I think it’s an example that Trump has actually tried to be effective not just sympathetic," he said. "People talk about Joe Biden is a good person. Well, Trump is actually getting things done, and the record he has with historically black colleges and universities is better than any president in history."

The former House speaker took on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, both of San Francisco, "a city which is collapsing."

"Pelosi comes from a rich enclave in a city which is collapsing, and she brings all of those values to Washington," Gingrich concluded. "She lives in a fantasy world, as does, frankly, Joe Biden, and so you are seeing two different worlds and two different conventions and average American is going to pick which world is real."