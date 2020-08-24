RNC speakers: What to know about Sen. Rand Paul

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is set to speak at the Republican National Convention this week in support of President Trump's 2020 presidential candidacy. Here's what you need to know about the ophthalmologist turned federal lawmaker.

The Kentucky Republican is the son of famed GOP Texas lawmaker Rep. Ron Paul, also known as "Dr. No" for his libertarian tendencies and habit of voting against most congressional legislation.

After starting his own medical clinic and practicing as a physician for over 15 years, Paul ran for an open Senate seat during the 2010 midterm elections and defeated state Attorney General Jack Conway. The win was driven by Tea Party enthusiasm and a promise to return to grassroots governing.

Paul won reelection to the Senate in 2016 with Trump leading the top of the ticket, as the upper chamber remained under GOP control.

His political positions vary from conservative to libertarian with a special focus on eliminating government spending, limiting foreign military action, and rooting out privacy abuse by U.S. intelligence agencies and FISA courts against American citizens.

Paul, who was a presidential candidate in 2016, has long been an advocate of curbing online intelligence abuses such as the collection of data on millions of people by the NSA.

The Republican has spoken out against mandatory minimum prison sentences for nonviolent drug offenders and introduced a bill in June to end the police practice of serving no-knock warrants.

Paul has railed against socialized medicine, citing personal experience as a doctor, while publicly pushing for congressional term limits, along with the federal legalization of medical cannabis.

With regard to Joe Biden, Paul accused the former vice president of being "up to his eyeballs" in terms of his alleged involvement with the investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia.

Paul is set to speak on Tuesday evening along with First Lady Melania Trump; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, among others.