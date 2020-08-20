RNC speakers: What to know about Nicholas Sandmann

Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann will be in the speaker lineup for the 2020 Republican National Convention.

During the four-night convention, Sandmann will try to rally support behind incumbent President Trump and Vice President Pence, who are running against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.

The overall theme of the event will be “honoring the Great American Story."

"I can’t tell you all enough about how excited I am to be apart of this years RNC!" Sandmann tweeted.

In 2019, the high school student was caught up in a viral confrontation with Native American activists -- Sandmann and his classmates had gathered on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial for the March for Life.

Sandmann gained national attention after footage was released showing him wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and smiling -- but remaining silent -- at Native American activist Nathan Phillips, who approached Sandmann, chanting and pounding a drum. The student said he was trying to diffuse the situation.

Initially, media outlets portrayed Sandmann and his fellow students as the ones who provoked the incident. But as more videos surfaced, another picture arose. The longer videos showed other groups had taunted them, and that the students did not start the confrontation.

However, Phillips, who participated in several interviews after the incident went viral, disputed Sandmann’s version of events.

The student sued CNN and the Washington Post for defamation, and both suits were later settled.

