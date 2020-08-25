RNC speakers: What to know about Mike Pence

Mike Pence is expected to accept the nomination for a potential second term as vice president in the Trump administration on Wednesday, when he speaks on the third night of the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC).

Trump announced Pence as his running mate in July 2016. The pick erased all lingering doubts among conservatives about Trump’s political leanings.

Before becoming VP, Pence was the governor of Indiana between 2013 and 2017. Prior to that, Pence served in Congress as a U.S. representative for more than a decade.

Pence was born and raised in Indiana. Initially a Roman Catholic and a Democrat, he became an Evangelical Christian and a Republican while in college, a shift he has attributed to the presidency of Ronald Reagan.

Throughout his political career, Pence has consistently implemented conservative policies. As governor, he signed off on one of the largest tax cuts in the state’s history -- a move later credited with boosting Indiana’s GDP above the national average.

His administration later came under fire over the passage of a religious freedom law that critics said could allow businesses to discriminate based on sexual orientation. Amid backlash, the law was later amended to ensure that it did not permit discrimination against gays, lesbians, transgender people, and others.

Before entering politics, Pence hosted a radio talk show in the 1990s called “The Mike Pence Show.” He described himself as “Rush Limbaugh on decaf.” A common quip he uses -- “a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican, in that order” -- he first used on his radio program.

As VP, Pence has largely stayed out of the limelight. His published speeches have been more deliberate and scripted in sharp contrast with Trump’s off-the-cuff style.