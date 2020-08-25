RNC speakers: What to know about Karen Pence

Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, is scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday. Here's is what you need to know about the former educator turned second lady.

The mother of three and Pence have been married since 1985. She holds both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science degree in elementary education from Butler University.

She started out teaching elementary school and went on to be an instructor at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Va., for 12 years, while her husband was a congressman.

She later served as the first lady of Indiana after Mike Pence was elected as governor in 2012. He was then elevated to the vice presidency following Donald Trump's 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton.

Mrs. Pence created the Indiana First Lady’s Charitable Foundation, a 501 (c)3, established with the purpose to encourage and support youth and families of Indiana, according to the White House website.

The foundation’s board has awarded over $600,000 in grants to charities throughout Indiana in three years.

She has devoted special focus to art therapy and to the sacrifices made by members of America's military and their families.

Mrs. Pence served as the honorary chair of the Art Therapy Initiative at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in Indianapolis and was a member of the Riley Children’s Foundation.

In addition, she is a board member for Tracy’s Kids, which is an art therapy-centric program meant to help pediatric cancer patients.

The second lady is also a Blue Star mom, with a son in the Marine Corps. She is scheduled to speak at the GOP convention on Wednesday evening, along with several prominent Republican members of Congress.